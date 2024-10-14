Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services

Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach that caused all locations to close on Friday.

The Calgary Public Library (CPL) says in a statement that it is experiencing a "significant service disruption" due to the breach, which left some systems compromised.

A note on the CPL website says libraries will be open regular hours on Wednesday, but with modified service.

"Patrons will have access to library spaces and services that do not require technology," states the site.

Services available staring Wednesday:

Collection browsing (limited access);

Limited materials check-out (10 items per card) and holds pick-up;

Study areas and drop-in meeting room access (limited availability); and

Programs and events that do not require technology, such as family story time, baby rhyme time and reading buddies.

Services that won't yet be available:

Book returns (due dates for all borrowed materials will be extended until further notice);

Technology and digital services, including printing, Chromebooks, computer access, internet and Wi-Fi;

Digital Library and eResources, with the exception of Libby and Kanopy;

Programs and events that do require technology, including all virtual programming; and

Online room booking and program registration.

More information can be found on the CPL website.

Wordfest affected

The cybersecurity breach impacted Wordfest's Imaginairium Festival, which sees events held at various library locations from Oct. 15 to 21.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have shifted our Tuesday evening shows to another one of our fantastic festival venues, the DJD Dance Centre. All ticketholders have been contacted," says Wordfest on its website.

For more information visit Wordfest.com.