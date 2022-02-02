Calgary reacts to Erin O'Toole's ouster as Conservative Party Leader

As the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) scrambles to find a new leader, Calgarians are reacting after the caucus voted to remove Erin O'Toole.

O'Toole resigned on Wednesday after losing the vote of his caucus 73 to 45 in a secret ballot.

Political watchers say he began his leadership as a self proclaimed true-blue social conservative, but during the fall election campaign he moved the party's policy agenda closer to the centre, causing internal party divisions.

"In order to pull this disparate bunch together we needed to start fresh and Erin wasn’t going to be able do it," said Ron Liepert, Member of Parliament for Calgary Signal Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, although he told reporters he voted in for O'Toole to remain as leader.

O'Toole was criticized by members of his own party for flip-flopping on a carbon tax policy, pushing for a ban on conversion therapy, and for the defeat to the Liberals in the federal election in October.

O'Toole is also under scrutiny after meeting with protesters aligned with the trucker convoy against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

In a resignation video to members, he referenced the ongoing protests in Ottawa.

"Canada is in a dire moment of our history. You need only take a walk down the street in front of parliament to see how divided we are," said O'Toole.

NO CONSERVATIVE UNITY AT THE MOMENT

Political experts said these are fractious times to try to unify the Canadian conservative movement.

"The reality is that that conservatism is so multifaceted and those facets are in in in such tension with one another that it's a very, very difficult thing to be conservative leader and candidate," said Lori Williams, political science professor at Mount Royal University.

"The desire to merge different kinds of conservatives, which Stephen Harper did at the federal level, and the Jason Kenney has done at the provincial level have experienced similar problems. The party and the members of the party that have been brought together (often have) very different ideals or very different aspirations that are in conflict at times with one another," said Williams.

Her colleague Duane Bratt had a more sharp critique for O'Toole's decision to remain in position amid rumblings of party discontent since early 2022

"Yet he chose to fight and he has been defeated and humiliated again, I think any time you're removed by your own party, it's a humiliation," said Bratt.

WHAT NEXT?

CTV news asked Calgarians what they think is next for the party.

"Clearly the conservative movement on the right seems to be fragmenting," said a man who only wished to be identified as Phil.

Others drew comparisons with Jason Kenney's recent leadership turmoil within the United Conservative Party at the provincial level of politics.

"People are going to keep voting conservative. On the provincial side I hope it gives UCP MLA's the confidence to know they can actually boot their leader if they want to," said Alex Rettie.

Candice Bergen, Member of Parliament for Portage—Lisgar has been voted in as the interim leader of the CPC.