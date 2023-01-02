Calgary realtor predicts what the housing market will be like in 2023

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'

Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina