CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary realtors invest $500K into housing initiatives

    Calgary skyline
    Share

    Hoping to make a difference in the area of housing and shelter, Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) realtors are offering $500,000 in grant funding in 2024.

    "Everyone deserves the safety and security of a home," said CREB realtor community foundation chair, Catherine Chow, in a news release.

    "Through our community and transformation grants, realtors are committed to supporting Calgarians by keeping them housed, and improving housing quality through renovation and repair."

    Those interested in applying for community and transformation grants can do so until June 28.

    "All eligible organizations are strongly encouraged to apply for these grants for extra support on their projects," said Chow.

    The CREB realtor community foundation will award $105,000 in community grants this year, as well as $45,000 in transformation grants.

    "We look forward to learning more about all the amazing, hard work being done in the community," said Chow.

    There is also a third grant program through the foundation, which will re-open for applications in 2025.

    This year, on June 19, it will award Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) with $350,000 in legacy grant funding.

    "This contribution is the third instalment of a three-year funding agreement totalling $1 million to support an expansion project that will more than double the number of families RMHC can support," CREB said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News