Calgary realtors invest $500K into housing initiatives

Hoping to make a difference in the area of housing and shelter, Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) realtors are offering $500,000 in grant funding in 2024.

"Everyone deserves the safety and security of a home," said CREB realtor community foundation chair, Catherine Chow, in a news release.

"Through our community and transformation grants, realtors are committed to supporting Calgarians by keeping them housed, and improving housing quality through renovation and repair."

Those interested in applying for community and transformation grants can do so until June 28.

"All eligible organizations are strongly encouraged to apply for these grants for extra support on their projects," said Chow.

The CREB realtor community foundation will award $105,000 in community grants this year, as well as $45,000 in transformation grants.

"We look forward to learning more about all the amazing, hard work being done in the community," said Chow.

There is also a third grant program through the foundation, which will re-open for applications in 2025.

This year, on June 19, it will award Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) with $350,000 in legacy grant funding.

"This contribution is the third instalment of a three-year funding agreement totalling $1 million to support an expansion project that will more than double the number of families RMHC can support," CREB said.