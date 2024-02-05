Calgary receives recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
The City of Calgary says it received a recall petition on Jan. 30 that met the terms laid out in the Municipal Government Act.
"The recall legislation allows eligible electors (defined by the Local Authorities Election Act) to file petitions to recall elected officials during the term they are currently serving in that role," the city said in a news release.
"This includes Calgary’s municipal officials (mayor and councillors)."
Now that it has been received, the petitioner – identified online as Landon Johnston – has 60 days, beginning on Feb. 5, to collect enough signatures for the petition.
The city says it must be from at least 40 per cent of Calgary's population or from 514,284 people, as long as they meet the legislated requirements.
"All signatures must be original signatures and a recall petition may not be signed in digital form," said city clerk Kate Martin.
Once the petition is submitted, it will be evaluated over a period of 45 days after which the city clerk will determine if it is sufficient or insufficient.
If sufficient, the city says Gondek would be recalled and would no longer be a member of council or any council committee.
She would then be replaced via a by-election, given that it is more than a year until the next general election.
If the petition is insufficient, no changes would occur.
"Changes to the recall petition are not permitted after submission. Once a notice of petition has been filed, no further recall petitions in relation to the same member of council will be accepted."
Jyoti Gondek adjusts her chain of office after being sworn-in as the new mayor of Calgary in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
This is the first notice of recall petition submitted to the City of Calgary under the new legislation.
More information on recall petitions, including active ones, can be found on the Elections Calgary website.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING London police apologize for time it took to lay charges in 2018 sex assault
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
DEVELOPING London police apologize for time it took to lay charges in 2018 sex assault
London’s police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault victim and her family “for the amount of time” that it took to lay charges.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Amid accusations from the federal Liberals that she's pushing an anti-LGBTQ agenda, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her new suite of policies on transgender youth during a visit to Ottawa on Monday.
Military's former head of HR on trial for sexual assault
Vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson, the military's former head of human resources, is on trial for sexual assault in Ottawa this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Amid accusations from the federal Liberals that she's pushing an anti-LGBTQ agenda, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her new suite of policies on transgender youth during a visit to Ottawa on Monday.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22
The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor 'over the moon happy' about 7 FIFA World Cup games
With Vancouver scheduled to host seven FIFA World Cup games in 2026, the city's mayor says preparations are well under way for what he expects to be a "massive" event.
-
B.C. minister to get anti-Islamophobia training after rising calls for resignation
British Columbia's post-secondary education minister says she will undergo anti-Islamophobia training as calls for her resignation grow.
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Highway crossing fully open after fix to support pier 'deficiency'
All lanes of a crossing over Highway 99 are open again after a "deficiency" in one of the support piers was addressed.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister to get anti-Islamophobia training after rising calls for resignation
British Columbia's post-secondary education minister says she will undergo anti-Islamophobia training as calls for her resignation grow.
-
Vancouver mayor 'over the moon happy' about 7 FIFA World Cup games
With Vancouver scheduled to host seven FIFA World Cup games in 2026, the city's mayor says preparations are well under way for what he expects to be a "massive" event.
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Toronto
-
From renaming BMO Field to Canada's first home game: What you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
TTC users will soon be able to transfer to and from GO Transit for free
Toronto transit users will soon save a few dollars when transferring to or from other public transportation systems, including GO Transit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof. The iconic structure, along with the technical ring, will be replaced at a cost of $870 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
-
Quebec breastfeeding resource a 'life-saver' for many new mothers
Since its founding almost 40 years ago, Fédération Nourri-Source has trained nearly 700 breastfeeding support volunteers across nine regions of Quebec -- as well as a few francophone areas of the Yukon and Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
-
Eastern Ontario couple almost lost $7,000 in alleged grandparent scam, OPP says
A warning about a grandparent scam circulating in eastern Ontario has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police, after a couple nearly lost $7,000 in a scam demanding cash to spare their nephew from jail.
Kitchener
-
No injuries reported after fire at downtown Guelph encampment
Flames were seen in downtown Guelph Sunday after a fire broke out at an encampment near the corner of Neeve and Wellington streets.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING London police apologize for time it took to lay charges in 2018 sex assault
London’s police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault victim and her family “for the amount of time” that it took to lay charges.
-
Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder
Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers will stop noon-hour supervision
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will stop providing noon-hour supervision.
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
'It's convenient': Winnipeg airport now offers complimentary cellphone lot
Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers will stop noon-hour supervision
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will stop providing noon-hour supervision.
-
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
-
STARS' first ever neonatal helicopter transport takes place in Sask.
A newborn baby needing critical care in Saskatchewan was the subject of STARS's first ever neonatal intensive care transport by helicopter.