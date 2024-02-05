Calgary receives recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.

The City of Calgary says it received a recall petition on Jan. 30 that met the terms laid out in the Municipal Government Act.

"The recall legislation allows eligible electors (defined by the Local Authorities Election Act) to file petitions to recall elected officials during the term they are currently serving in that role," the city said in a news release.

"This includes Calgary’s municipal officials (mayor and councillors)."

Now that it has been received, the petitioner – identified online as Landon Johnston – has 60 days, beginning on Feb. 5, to collect enough signatures for the petition.

The city says it must be from at least 40 per cent of Calgary's population or from 514,284 people, as long as they meet the legislated requirements.

"All signatures must be original signatures and a recall petition may not be signed in digital form," said city clerk Kate Martin.

Once the petition is submitted, it will be evaluated over a period of 45 days after which the city clerk will determine if it is sufficient or insufficient.

If sufficient, the city says Gondek would be recalled and would no longer be a member of council or any council committee.

She would then be replaced via a by-election, given that it is more than a year until the next general election.

If the petition is insufficient, no changes would occur.

"Changes to the recall petition are not permitted after submission. Once a notice of petition has been filed, no further recall petitions in relation to the same member of council will be accepted."

Jyoti Gondek adjusts her chain of office after being sworn-in as the new mayor of Calgary in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

This is the first notice of recall petition submitted to the City of Calgary under the new legislation.

More information on recall petitions, including active ones, can be found on the Elections Calgary website.