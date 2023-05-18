Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees to move from Stampede to MRU
The reception centre supporting Alberta wildfire evacuees in Calgary is moving.
The City of Calgary announced on Thursday that as of Friday, the reception centre would be located at Mount Royal University.
Previously, the reception centre was located at the Calgary Stampede grounds, but it is being moved to accommodate the Calgary Marathon.
Hours at the MRU reception centre will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.
It will be located in the main building, through the west gate, the city said.
The city said the new location will continue to "provide evacuees and their pets with support services including access to accommodation and mental-health supports."
Thirty-six evacuees had attended the reception centre as of noon Thursday.
Information for evacuees is available at alberta.ca/emergency and calgary.ca/wildfires, as well as by phone at 310-4455.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Edmonton
-
'It's costing us a lot more money': Edmonton passengers react to cancelled flights ahead of possible WestJet strike
Passengers at the Edmonton airport are already feeling the effects of a possible WestJet pilot strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries gears up for a busy May long weekend
BC Ferries is expecting to welcome more than 430,000 passengers over the May long weekend.
-
'It will make our life easier': Metro Vancouver couple shocked by $500K lotto win
The decision to purchase a lottery ticket has paid off for one Metro Vancouver couple who won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
B.C. men sentenced to 16 months in jail for 'vicious' beating of homeless victim
Two men who beat a homeless man in Kelowna, in what a judge described as a "violent, vicious, excessive, unprovoked and cowardly", attack have been sentenced to 16 months in prison for aggravated assault.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing after e-bike rider sustains serious injury in police pursuit
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Ladysmith RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man crashed his electric bicycle during a police pursuit.
-
B.C. reports 120% increase in prescriptions after pharmacists gain new powers
British Columbia government figures show a 120 per cent increase in the number of prescriptions renewed or adjusted after the province expanded pharmacists' powers last October, part of an effort to ease strains in the health-care system.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
Montreal
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association.
-
Albanian fugitive accused of killing police officer, son granted bail in Montreal
An Albanian fugitive who was convicted in absentia of murdering a police officer and his eight-year-old son in that country has been granted bail in Montreal pending the outcome of his extradition case.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted criminals who escaped prison in 2019 was arrested in Montreal
An escaped convicted murderer on the most wanted list was captured by Montreal police on Monday, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
8 puppies on the mend after deadly virus hits litter from Brant County SPCA
Eight puppies from the Brant County SPCA who were infected with canine parvovirus are now on the mend after a tough few days.
Saskatoon
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.
-
Saskatoon pilots shared e-scooter program
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
IAMGOLD secures $400M loan as it completes Côté Gold
IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
11 active wildfires burning in Manitoba, danger remains low: province
While Manitoba’s wildfire danger remains low, the province says folks should remain cautious through the long weekend as temperatures rise.
Regina
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees feeling unwelcome and crammed at Regina accommodations
Some residents from northern Saskatchewan communities forced to flee their homes due to ongoing wildfires say they are facing another challenge while staying in Regina: uncomfortable and unwelcoming accommodations.
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.