Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees to move from Stampede to MRU

The reception centre supporting Alberta wildfire evacuees in Calgary is moving.

The City of Calgary announced on Thursday that as of Friday, the reception centre would be located at Mount Royal University.

Previously, the reception centre was located at the Calgary Stampede grounds, but it is being moved to accommodate the Calgary Marathon.

Hours at the MRU reception centre will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

It will be located in the main building, through the west gate, the city said.

The city said the new location will continue to "provide evacuees and their pets with support services including access to accommodation and mental-health supports."

Thirty-six evacuees had attended the reception centre as of noon Thursday.

Information for evacuees is available at alberta.ca/emergency and calgary.ca/wildfires, as well as by phone at 310-4455.