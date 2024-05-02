Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals

Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.

The Bengals picked the 25-year-old tight end in the sixth round with the 194th overall pick.

That made McLachlan the first ever player from Lethbridge to be drafted by an NFL team.

On Wednesday over 100 people packed in the gym at McLachlan’s old high school, Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, to celebrate McLachlan’s accomplishment.

“It's a blessing. (I'm just) super grateful to represent southern Alberta and all the people here," said McLachlan. "I hope i keep making people proud and just keep doing my thing,”

McLachlan finished his high school career as LCI's all time reception leader.

He started his college career at Southern Utah University before transferring to the University of Arizona.

He finished his career as Arizona’s all-time reception leader for a tight end, beating the record held by Rob Gronkowski.

A strong redshirt senior year helped convince the Bengals to spend a sixth round pick on McLachlan.

It's been a whirlwind few days for the entire family.

McLachlan’s parents are still wrapping their heads around their son being an NFL draft pick.

“It's honestly been surreal. It's been awesome to watch Tanner on his journey and for us to experience that with him and be a part of that ride,” said Tanner’s dad, Sheldon.

LCI coaches still have fond memories of McLachlan.

Basketball was his first love but once he stepped onto the football field he dominated on both sides of the ball.