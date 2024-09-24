Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles

In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.

The yield-to-pedestrian signs have been installed at crosswalks near all elementary schools in the city.

About a third of them have been replaced after being damaged -- either accidentally or on purpose.

"We have had some indications that some of these are being intentionally damaged, which is obviously concerning when we're putting out a safety device that is serving a purpose," said Tony Churchill, senior leader of mobility safety with the City of Calgary.

The idea started as a pilot project outside 52 schools in 2020.

It was expanded last year to include every elementary school in Calgary, with installation fully completed this summer.

Officials say 361 signs have been installed in total and 132 of them have already been replaced in 80 locations.

"If (drivers are) inattentive and missing a sign like that-- that's fluorescent yellow-green-- it's very concerning that they may also be striking children," Churchill said.

"We know that does happen. Thankfully, it's very rare, but that's what this device is about."

Ghita Jones, a mother of three who lives near one of the crosswalks, says she has to fix bent or broken signs far too often.

"We've been out here almost every day, picking it up ... quite literally right off the pavement," she said.

Each sign costs about $650, including installation, the city says.

Jones wants to see a better solution to alert drivers to crosswalks and pedestrians.

"The paint has been chipped away, they are knocked over completely, they're bent," Jones said.

"It's disturbing because there are no other signs indicating that there's a crosswalk and it's a neighbourhood that's filled with children."

City officials say they are reviewing the program to determine how to properly address the trouble spots.

Churchill explained illegal parking at schools can sometimes clog up the roads and vehicles may not be able to manoeuvre around the signs properly.

He's not ruling out installing extended curbs in the problematic parking areas in order to stop the overcrowding of vehicles on streets.