Calgary’s 10 new inclusive playgrounds: Here’s where they’re located
The City of Calgary is celebrating the completion of 10 new inclusive playgrounds.
Inclusive playgrounds cater to a number of diverse needs, letting all children play together without segregation or stigmatization, no matter their abilities.
The city says the new facilities are barrier-free and accessible to children and caregivers with mobility challenges, and have features like directional braille indicator signs to help those who are blind or partially sighted.
"These playgrounds also include enclosed or semi-private areas where children can take a break when they are feeling overstimulated," explained a Wednesday release.
The City of Calgary says in addition to municipal tax dollars, the playgrounds were built with money from Parks Foundation Calgary, the provincial government, grants, community-raised funds and donations.
"It is unprecedented to build this many new inclusive playgrounds in a few short months,” Calgary Parks director Kyle Ripley said.
"The funding we received from the province and the efforts of our partners significantly accelerated the design and construction."
In total, the Government of Alberta provided $4,628,353 in funding.
"Playgrounds should offer something for everyone, regardless of ability and age," said Parks Foundation Calgary CEO Sheila Taylor.
The 10 inclusive playgrounds can be found in the following locations:
- South Glenmore Park - 8415 24th Street S.W.;
- Vivo - Country Village Road N.E. and Country Village Way N.E.;
- Somerset - Somerset Square S.W.;
- Elliston Park - 17th Avenue S.E. and 68th Street S.E.;
- North Glenmore Park - 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.;
- Sandy Beach - 4500 14A St S.W.;
- Edworthy Park - 5050 Spruce Drive S.W.;
- Ted Harrison - Taralake Way N.E. and Taradale Drive N.E.;
- Ramsay - Macdonald Avenue S.E. and Bellevue Ave S.E.; and
- Hidden Hut - 10504 Hidden Valley Drive N.W.
For more information on the playgrounds you can visit calgary.ca/inclusiveplay.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Doug Ford says feds need to 'step up' to help fix Ontario's hospital staffing crisis
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government for financial support in the face of a growing hospital staffing crisis that has seen some Ontario hospitals close their doors in recent weeks.
Edmonton
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Careless driving charge laid in connection to disrupted memorial event
A driver has been charged after nearly hitting an attendee of a memorial event for a motorcyclist who died in July.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence disputes Crown theory that one 'sextortionist' was behind multiple accounts
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd argued Wednesday there is evidence of different people behind the online accounts that communicated with Todd – some in a threatening way.
-
All 2.8 million remaining B.C. gas rebate cheques delivered or in the mail: ICBC
Nearly three million gas rebate cheques have been delivered or are in the mail, according to British Columbia's public auto insurer.
-
B.C. man's identity stolen, used in fake Craigslist rental ads: RCMP
A Burnaby, B.C., man's identity was stolen and is now being used in fake rental ads on Craigslist, Mounties said in a warning to tenants.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Vancouver Island
-
New $98M post-secondary campus coming to Langford, B.C.
Four post-secondary institutions are coming together with the B.C. government to open a new mixed-use post-secondary campus in Langford, B.C.
-
Shotgun found, man charged with attempted murder in Nanaimo shooting
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Monday in Nanaimo, B.C., which left another man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Family doctor agrees to take on B.C. senior after wife places ad for help
A Central Saanich, B.C., woman is grateful that her desperate plea to find a family doctor for her ailing husband has been answered.
Toronto
-
Tornado warning lifted for Barrie and Collingwood areas
A tornado warning has been lifted for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas but a number of other watches and warnings remain in effect for a swath of cottage country.
-
Doug Ford says feds need to 'step up' to help fix Ontario's hospital staffing crisis
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government for financial support in the face of a growing hospital staffing crisis that has seen some Ontario hospitals close their doors in recent weeks.
-
Ontario science table loses another one of its key figures
One of the key voices that helped inform Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years is stepping aside.
Montreal
-
Montreal police believe same shooter behind 2 fatal shootings in just over an hour
Two men are dead in two separate but related shootings in just over an hour on Tuesday night in Montreal.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
Ottawa
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
-
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch issued for Perth and Wellington Counties
Ping pong ball size hail and wind gusts near 100 km/h are also possible.
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
-
Sask. RCMP looking for men involved in alleged shooting
Prince Albert RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating three men wanted in connection to an alleged shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges
A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.
-
Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun
Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.
-
Impaired driving a problem during the Haweater Festival on Manitoulin Island
Three people are facing multiple charges -- including impaired driving -- after the Ontario Provincial Police responded to three separate incidents during the Haweater Festival.
Winnipeg
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
-
Fatal plane crash in Manitoba under investigation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating following a fatal plane crash in Manitoba Tuesday night.
Regina
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Pierre Poilievre making Regina campaign stop in lieu of final leadership debate
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be making a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday night, in lieu of the final party debate.
-
Second humanitarian flight expected to bring 230 more Ukrainians to Sask.
A second humanitarian flight with about 230 Ukrainian citizens is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan later this month.