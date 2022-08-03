Calgary’s 10 new inclusive playgrounds: Here’s where they’re located

The City of Calgary is celebrating the completion of 10 new inclusive playgrounds.

Inclusive playgrounds cater to a number of diverse needs, letting all children play together without segregation or stigmatization, no matter their abilities.

The city says the new facilities are barrier-free and accessible to children and caregivers with mobility challenges, and have features like directional braille indicator signs to help those who are blind or partially sighted.

"These playgrounds also include enclosed or semi-private areas where children can take a break when they are feeling overstimulated," explained a Wednesday release.

The City of Calgary says in addition to municipal tax dollars, the playgrounds were built with money from Parks Foundation Calgary, the provincial government, grants, community-raised funds and donations.

"It is unprecedented to build this many new inclusive playgrounds in a few short months,” Calgary Parks director Kyle Ripley said.

"The funding we received from the province and the efforts of our partners significantly accelerated the design and construction."

In total, the Government of Alberta provided $4,628,353 in funding.

The city is working toward a goal of having an inclusive play space or recreational opportunity within a five-kilometre radius of every Calgarian as part of the Inclusive Play Spaces Implementation Plan

"Playgrounds should offer something for everyone, regardless of ability and age," said Parks Foundation Calgary CEO Sheila Taylor.

The 10 inclusive playgrounds can be found in the following locations:

South Glenmore Park - 8415 24th Street S.W.;

- 8415 24th Street S.W.; Vivo - Country Village Road N.E. and Country Village Way N.E.;

- Country Village Road N.E. and Country Village Way N.E.; Somerset - Somerset Square S.W.;

- Somerset Square S.W.; Elliston Park - 17th Avenue S.E. and 68th Street S.E.;

- 17th Avenue S.E. and 68th Street S.E.; North Glenmore Park - 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.;

- 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.; Sandy Beach - 4500 14A St S.W.;

- 4500 14A St S.W.; Edworthy Park - 5050 Spruce Drive S.W.;

- 5050 Spruce Drive S.W.; Ted Harrison - Taralake Way N.E. and Taradale Drive N.E.;

- Taralake Way N.E. and Taradale Drive N.E.; Ramsay - Macdonald Avenue S.E. and Bellevue Ave S.E.; and

- Macdonald Avenue S.E. and Bellevue Ave S.E.; and Hidden Hut - 10504 Hidden Valley Drive N.W.

For more information on the playgrounds you can visit calgary.ca/inclusiveplay.