Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

Calgary's housing market remains strong with increased listings and price growth.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), the city saw 1,787 home sales in November, marking an 8.8 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.

New listings rose nearly 40 per cent compared with last year, reaching 2,227 units, with the most significant gains coming from homes priced over $600,000 hitting the market.

The unadjusted residential benchmark price for a home in Calgary rose to $572,700, marking a 10.7 per cent jump compared with November 2022.

if you fantasize of purchase of a lavish new home, there's certainly a number for sale in Calgary.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of Dec. 1, 2023, according to Realtor.ca:

$9.9M PUMP HILL HOME

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

$8M HOME IN THE UPCOMING COMMUNITY OF PROVIDENCE

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,031-square-foot home sits on 18 acres of land in an area that will soon become the new Calgary community of Providence.

Located at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., the home is two storeys and was built in 2011.

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)It has a sports room, theatre room and a hockey arena.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

$7.9M BUNGALOW IN EAGLE RIDGE

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This gated bungalow in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

$7.5M ESTATE IN UPPER MOUNT ROYAL

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey 5,743-square-foot home in Upper Mount Royal sits on an acre of land.

Fully gated and "very private," the listing says the home comes with "spectacular city views."

Called the Sayre Estate, the house is located at 717 Royal Ave. S.W.

It was built in 1910 and is steeped in local history, including a period serving as a convent.

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"The house boasts plenty of areas in which to relax, spend some quality time together or unwind in peaceful solitude," says the listing. "The bright sun filled family room, the sumptuous den with its hotel bar (complete with brass foot rail), the theatre room with 108” screen or the home gym with shower and sauna.

"The primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, complete with a sunken lounge area, a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en suite bathroom."

$6.2M HOME IN UPPER MOUNT ROYAL

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2019, this 5,813-quare-foot Upper Mount Royal home is described as an "architectural gem."

"The attention to detail is evident at every turn, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design," says the listing.

"The interior combines warm, natural elements with modern finishes. Rich hardwood floors provide an elegant foundation while the expansive use of glass allows for an abundance of natural light to flood the rooms."

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has six total bedrooms and eight bathrooms, central AC and a golf simulator.

It's located at 860 Hillcrest Ave. S.W.