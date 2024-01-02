Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

Housing demand remained relatively strong in Calgary last month, with inventory levels dropping 2.5 per cent.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), the city saw 1,366 home sales in December 2023, a 13.8 per cent increase compared to the same month a year earlier.

There were 1,248 new units listed in Calgary in December, a 21 per cent year-over-year increase.

While sales stayed relatively strong, CREB says there was a notable shift in activity toward more affordable apartment/condominium style homes.

“Higher lending rates dampened housing demand this year, but thanks to strong migration levels, housing demand remained relatively strong, especially for affordable options in our market,” said CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie.

"At the same time, supply levels were low compared to the demand throughout the year, resulting in stronger than expected price growth."

The unadjusted residential benchmark price for a home in Calgary rose to $570,100, down from the previous month but 10.4 per cent higher than in December 2022.

if you fantasize of purchase of a lavish new home, there's certainly a number for sale in Calgary.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of Jan. 2, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

$9.9M PUMP HILL HOME

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 88 days.

$7.9M BUNGALOW IN EAGLE RIDGE

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This gated bungalow in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 182 days.

$7.5M ESTATE IN UPPER MOUNT ROYAL

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey 5,743-square-foot home in Upper Mount Royal sits on an acre of land.

Fully gated and "very private," the listing says the home comes with "spectacular city views."

Called the Sayre Estate, the house is located at 717 Royal Ave. S.W.

It was built in 1910 and is steeped in local history, including a period serving as a convent.

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"The house boasts plenty of areas in which to relax, spend some quality time together or unwind in peaceful solitude," says the listing. "The bright sun filled family room, the sumptuous den with its hotel bar (complete with brass foot rail), the theatre room with 108” screen or the home gym with shower and sauna.

"The primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, complete with a sunken lounge area, a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en suite bathroom."

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 318 days.

$4.9M HOME IN LAKEVIEW

A look at 6918 Legare Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This brand new 4,465 square-foot Tuscan-inspired residence, crafted by Trickle Creek Homes, sits in Lakeview Village.

It features a natural stone exterior, hardwood floors and a natural light from windows that stretch floor to ceiling.

The in-floor heated basement features a cutting-edge golf simulator and a gym with a filtered water system.

A look at 6918 Legare Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The house is located at 6918 Legare Drive S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 40 days.

$4.8M HOME IN BRITANNIA

A look at 820 Madison Avenue S.W.in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey 5,007 square-foot home sits in the community of Britannia and features a rock-climbing wall in the walkout basement.

Built in 2019, the dining area flows into a large living room, featuring a gas fireplace and a sliding door that opens up to a heated concrete deck.

This deck has a built-in barbeque and two gas fire pits, which the listing says makes it an "all-season outdoor oasis."

A look at 820 Madison Avenue S.W.in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The house is located at 820 Madison Avenue S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 109 days.