Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

Calgary home sales rose to 1,650 units in January, a significant gain over last year's levels and long-term trends.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), the growth was possible thanks to a rise in new listings totalling 2,137 units in January.

New listings rose for homes priced above $300,000, but the largest gains occurred for homes priced above $700,000.

If you fantasize about buying a lavish new home, there are a number for sale in Calgary.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of Jan. 2, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

$9.9M Pump Hill home

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 117 days.

$7.9M Eagle Ridge bungalow

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 211 days.

$7.5M Upper Mount Royal estate

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This 5,743-square-foot home in Upper Mount Royal sits on an acre of land.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Fully gated and "very private," the listing says the three-storey home comes with "spectacular city views."

It was built in 1910 and is steeped in local history, including a period serving as a convent.

"The house boasts plenty of areas in which to relax, spend some quality time together or unwind in peaceful solitude," says the listing. "The bright sun-filled family room, the sumptuous den with its hotel bar (complete with brass foot rail), the theatre room with 108” screen or the home gym with shower and sauna.

"The primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, complete with a sunken lounge area, a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious ensuite bathroom."

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Called the Sayre Estate, the house is located at 717 Royal Ave. S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 347 days.

$4.75M Britannia home

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2021, this 6,143-square-foot home is just steps away from the Calgary Golf & Country Club.

It has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, and one bellow grade bedroom.

There are 10 bathrooms total.

The home even has an elevator connecting the four-car garage to an upper entertainment space.

According to the listing, the main level showcases an open concept living room and kitchen with white oak flooring and custom cabinetry.

It also has a "stunning" fireplace and built-in cabinetry that "make the living room "perfect for relaxation and gatherings."

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This two-storey home is located at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 27 days.

$4.6M Elbow Park home

A look at 4116 Crestview Road S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) This 5,417-square-foot house in Elbow Park was built in 2021.

It has four above-grade bedrooms and one below-grade, as well as nine bathrooms.

Described in the listing as a home with "understated elegance" and "sophistication," the interior of the home was executed by DWK Interiors and a finalist for Western Living’s Interior Designer of the Year award.

There's also a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds more than 200 bottles.

A look at 4116 Crestview Road S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) This three-storey home is located at 4116 Crestview Road S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 17 days.