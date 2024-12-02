Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

The Calgary Real Estate Board says November home sales were like last year's levels, as supply gains led to increased sales in detached, semi-detached and row homes on a year-over-year basis, despite fewer condominium sales.

The board says 1,797 homes changed hands last month, which was 0.8 per cent higher than November 2023 but still around 20 per cent above long-term trends. On a month-over-month basis, home sales were down 17.3 per cent from October levels, reflecting a typical drop-off in activity for this time of year.

The benchmark price across all home types was $587,900 for November, around 0.8 per cent lower than the previous month but 3.5 per cent higher than November 2023.

If you're searching for a luxurious new listing to buy, there are plenty on the market.

Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Dec. 2, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 - $8.99M historical mansion in Upper Mount Royal

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This historic mansion, known as the "Burns Residence," is in Upper Mount Royal.

The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally owned by Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

One of the mansion's biggest draws may be the pool; it's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home is located at 930 Prospect Ave. S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 101 days.

2 - $8.75M Upper Mount Royal house

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.

The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.

"The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun, and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 164 days.

3 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate, you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 276 days.

4 - $7.25M Eagle Ridgebungalow

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiselled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 61 days.

5 - $7M Upper Mount Royal mansion

A look at 2906 Marquette Street SW in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey mansion in Upper Mount Royal offers a geothermal heating system including a heated driveway, front steps and walkway.

The 5,289-square-foot home, built in 2009, overlooks Cartier Park.

It has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half baths.

"This smart home is equipped with automated security, heating, lighting, sound systems, TVs, a theatre, camera surveillance and fire and burglary alarms," states the listing.

A look at 2906 Marquette Street SW in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The theatre comes with 15 recliners, 5G projection and a wet bar.

The home also has a five-car garage with a power rotating platform and a Tesla brand electric car charger.

It also has an air-conditioned, humidified wine room and an elevator, in addition to a swim-in-place lap pool with an underwater treadmill.

A look at 2906 Marquette Street SW in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"This is a one-of-a-kind home in one of the most prestigious communities in all of Calgary," says the listing.

The home is located at 2906 Marquette St. S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 172 days.

- With files from The Canadian Press