CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Congolese community shines light on forgotten war

    Share

    Members of Calgary's Congolese community were at city hall Saturday protesting the killings in that country.

    In 2022, heavy tensions broke out between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, which have led to several alleged attacks by Congolese and Rwandan forces on each other's territory.

    “The regime in Rwanda is being heinous in Congo. There’s been Rwandan soldiers coming into the country attacking people; destabilizing the region,” said Ike Kenzo the president of SOS Congo.

    DRC is home to nearly seven million people who have been internally displaced due to the threat of violence and atrocities, extreme poverty, and mining expansion.

    The group at Calgary City Hall carried signs reading “Stop. Rwanda is killing in DR Congo”.

    Kezno said the world has forgotten about what’s going on in DR Congo. “It’s a horrendous tragedy. One of the worst wars that’s going on in the world right now.”

    They want the Canadian government to speak out.

    “Our message is the Canadian government needs to take a stance. It’s not like Canada to be behind the United States or be behind the European Union when it comes to speaking about humanitarian crises that are out there. We’re out here asking Canada to take a bold stance and speak about what’s going on there,” said Kezno.

    SOS Congo stands for Sharing our Story. “It’s to say that we’ve been dying by a single narrative, a single way to look at what’s going on in the Congo. It’s damaging,” said Kenzo.

    Since 1996, conflict in eastern DRC has led to approximately six million deaths.

    To learn more about SOS Congo, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News