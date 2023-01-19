Calgary's construction worker shortage could impact 2023 economy in big way

A shortage of skilled construction workers is causing concern in Calgary.

The city's population and demand for new builds is only growing, but many sites are having a tough time supplying the staff.

The Calgary Construction Association estimates there could be as many as 4,000 staffing vacancies in the city.

It says the shortage is largely rooted in supply and demand.

"The industry is kind of in the middle of a perfect storm," association president Bill Black told CTV News.

"There's a lot of people retiring and few coming in to (replace) them. For our city to continue to grow, our industry needs to be able to staff up at the levels that we want so we can respond."

Demand for builds – many complex – is only increasing.

ATB says total housing starts stood at 36,544 units in 2022, helped along by a 2.2 per cent city population growth.

Black says those units could be delayed or priced up if the current shortage persists.

"There's a ripple effect of various levels that will go through the industry," he said.

"Construction has to continue for cities to be growing, evolving and even to be maintained and repaired and kept in good order."

"There just aren't a lot of folks who are looking for work, and at the same time, we've got a lot of businesses that are looking to increase staffing," added Alicia Planincic, economist for the Business Council of Alberta.

"It's certainly a challenge for future economic growth."

The shortage is putting an emphasis on education.

Calgary's post-secondary institutions are running programs to make the trades more enticing, but many believe the real work starts even earlier than that.

"High schools need to expose more students to the trades and the opportunities they present," Black said.

"There is great pay right out of school and career advancement."

The association is also pushing for the government to revisit outdated accreditation recognition for Canadian newcomers.