Calgary's construction worker shortage could impact 2023 economy in big way
A shortage of skilled construction workers is causing concern in Calgary.
The city's population and demand for new builds is only growing, but many sites are having a tough time supplying the staff.
The Calgary Construction Association estimates there could be as many as 4,000 staffing vacancies in the city.
It says the shortage is largely rooted in supply and demand.
"The industry is kind of in the middle of a perfect storm," association president Bill Black told CTV News.
"There's a lot of people retiring and few coming in to (replace) them. For our city to continue to grow, our industry needs to be able to staff up at the levels that we want so we can respond."
Demand for builds – many complex – is only increasing.
ATB says total housing starts stood at 36,544 units in 2022, helped along by a 2.2 per cent city population growth.
Black says those units could be delayed or priced up if the current shortage persists.
"There's a ripple effect of various levels that will go through the industry," he said.
"Construction has to continue for cities to be growing, evolving and even to be maintained and repaired and kept in good order."
"There just aren't a lot of folks who are looking for work, and at the same time, we've got a lot of businesses that are looking to increase staffing," added Alicia Planincic, economist for the Business Council of Alberta.
"It's certainly a challenge for future economic growth."
The shortage is putting an emphasis on education.
Calgary's post-secondary institutions are running programs to make the trades more enticing, but many believe the real work starts even earlier than that.
"High schools need to expose more students to the trades and the opportunities they present," Black said.
"There is great pay right out of school and career advancement."
The association is also pushing for the government to revisit outdated accreditation recognition for Canadian newcomers.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
BREAKING | Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: report
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Inhaled Canadian COVID-19 vaccine to enter Phase 2 human trials
A new made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials.
Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?
During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
A four-day work week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions, new research suggests.
Edmonton
-
Gun pointed at West Edmonton Mall security, shoppers before incident on ETS bus: police
Police have released details about two incidents last week where a firearm was allegedly pointed at a bus driver, and say one of the individuals has been arrested and charged.
-
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
-
Man struck by car after running into oncoming traffic following separate Henday crash: EPS
A pair of serious crashes early Thursday morning on the northwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive have been confirmed to be related, police say, leaving a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 months
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Vancouver artist creates open-source map of lost spaces, struggling community latches on
An open-source map is helping artists across Vancouver remember the city’s lost performance spaces, while tracking the venues that have survived.
-
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMP
Mounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors released an open letter to Nova Scotia's premier Thursday expressing worry that changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal grants new trial in connection to driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a new trial in connection to the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest in 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
Pesticide traps source of health concerns that shut down Vancouver Island school
Island Health says insect traps were likely the cause of a mysterious medical incident that affected several children and staff members at an elementary school on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
106-year-old woman leaves 'transformative' $34M gift to Victoria seniors foundation
The 106-year-old daughter of a family that settled in Victoria in the 1890s has left a multimillion-dollar bequest to help other Victoria seniors.
Toronto
-
'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
-
-
Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley set to be remembered Monday at state funeral
Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. David Onley is set to be remembered at a state funeral next week.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Q&A: New Montreal police chief vows to foster 'human-to-human' dialogue between police and minority communities
Fady Dagher was officially named head of the Montreal police service (SPVM) on Thursday. The first person of colour to take on the role, he has pledged to promote community outreach and prevent racial profiling.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Ottawa
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Neighbours describe moments after Kitchener house explosion that sent four to hospital
Police tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.
-
Waterloo region's golden girls adjusting to spotlight after world championship win
When Caitlin Kraemer stepped out of the Kitchener-Waterloo Rangers dressing room at RIM Park on Wednesday night, she was met by a swarm of young girl hockey players who all wanted to check out the new gold medal she won in Sweden. “It’s a bit weird. Something I’m not really used to,” Kraemer said. “But it’s cool, because I looked up to people growing up.”
-
Kitchener grandpa explains how he almost fell victim to telephone scam
A Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
-
Customers may turn their back on SaskTel services over email subscription fee
SaskTel customers aren't just bemoaning the idea of paying for email accounts, they're threatening to switch providers over it.
-
Sask. RCMP find plastic egg packed with crack cocaine
After a month of investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two men who allegedly threatened patrons of a Beauval bar with a firearm and a machete.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
BREAKING
Regina
-
'It happened quickly': Sask. family sent away from hospital, forced to give birth on floor of townhouse
Tara and Mitchell Luce have three children together — and after their experience with one-month-old Lincoln, they don’t expect to be adding to their family of five.
-
Inmate dies at southwest Sask. healing lodge: CSC
An inmate has died at a southwest Saskatchewan healing lodge, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
'Very inconvenient': Regina residents voice concerns over city snow clearing
Residents around Regina are voicing concerns over the city’s residential snow clearing efforts this season.