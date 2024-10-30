Calgary's Green Line CEO leaves project

The head of Calgary's embattled Green Line project is stepping away from his role.

Darshpreet Bhatti shared the news on Tuesday, but did not share any details about his next role.

The City of Calgary is in the process of dissolving the project's board of directors as it awaits input from the provincial government on an alternate route through the downtown core.

Bhatti assumed the role of CEO in 2021 after serving as vice-president of the Hurontario Light Rail Transit Project in Ontario.

He was also involved in the Toronto Waterfront Revitalization, City of Brampton AcceleRide Project and the Region of Waterloo Rapid Transit Project.

When Bhatti took over as CEO, the Green Line board and provincial government said they had come to an agreement to "bring greater cost certainty" to the project.

In September, the Smith government announced it was cancelling funding for the Green Line over concerns over escalating costs.

Without the province's help, the city decided to wind down the project, but talks helped to iron out an arrangement to salvage the Green Line.

A review was ordered by the province to figure out a cheaper way to complete it.

A new city department has been handed the reins of the Green Line as that third-party review is being conducted.

