Calgary's menorah lighting ceremony takes place without mayor
Members of the Jewish community in Calgary gathered in the atrium of city hall on Thursday night for the first day of Hanukkah without the city’s leader in attendance.
"This is not a demonstration," Rabbi Menachem Matusof of the Chabad Lubavitch of Alberta said at the ceremony, which saw the lighting of the first candle on the menorah.
"This is not violent. This is not darkness. This is light. It's a peaceful celebration."
Matusof's statements came after Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who was supposed to attend to speak at the event, said she would not be attending because she claimed it had become "political."
In her statements sent on Thursday morning, she drew attention to a flyer distributed by one of the organizers of the event that suggested it was being held in support of Israel.
The advertisements included a "bond raffle" at the event that took place two months after war broke out between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Organizers said the distribution of bonds was nothing new for the 35-year-old ceremony, but it's important to understand the present situation.
"We have not changed anything we are, who we are and continuing to be where we are," Matusof said.
"Are we supporting Israel? Yes. Big yes, amen. Let the war end!"
In an update sent Thursday night, Gondek reiterated the fact that the decision she made was a difficult one and her thoughts are with the Jewish community.
The backlash over her lack of attendance at the ceremony hasn't stopped, with Premier Danielle Smith, Conservative MPs and even former premier Jason Kenney voicing their displeasure with her decision.
In a statement send Thursday evening, Kenney called her decision "appalling."
"Chanukah isn't some "interfaith" celebration of "diversity," as implied by her embarrassingly parodic word salad," Kenney wrote.
"It celebrates the culmination of a successful Jewish military campaign to retake and rededicate the Second Temple, Judaism's holiest site, at the heart of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people."
He went on to say her boycott was "offensive," especially considering the events of Oct. 7.
"At the very least, the mayor should apologize for dishonouring her office and our city with her divisive boycott and insulting statement."
Hanukkah is observed this year from sunset on Dec. 7 to nightfall on Dec. 15.
