Calgary's mild 5-day forecast

We're doing another rinse and repeat from late last week through our weekend; minus, of course, the 'rinse' component.

Warm, dry wind is again the focal point of the outlook, with milder conditions expected today and tomorrow, and a chance we run into some fog Wednesday. The drop there is just the westerly taps shutting off for a short while as northern air advects in.

That'll be brief.

We're right back to stronger gusts and a chinook arch by Thursday. That carries into Friday, with forecast models already optimistic about our potential.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -4 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Sheila took in the lovely sunrise in Okotoks Sunday morning:

Viewer Sheila captured the sunrise in Okotoks on Jan. 8.

