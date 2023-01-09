Calgary's mild 5-day forecast

Viewer Sheila captured the sunrise in Okotoks on Jan. 8. Viewer Sheila captured the sunrise in Okotoks on Jan. 8.

Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'

Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

