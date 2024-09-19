CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's National Music Centre offers free admission on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC) The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC)
    The National Music Centre is offering free admission on Sept. 30 in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

    In a media statement, the NMC said, “This day serves as a powerful opportunity to recognize and reflect on the legacy of residential schools, and to listen, learn, and honour the voices of Indigenous people in Canada.”

    Siksika Nation Elder Eldon Weasel Child, who is both a musician and cross-cultural educator, in addition to being a respected knowledge keeper of Blackfoot culture, will deliver a presentation at 12 p.m., sharing his perspective on Truth and Reconciliation with a focus on how cultural understanding plays a large role in the healing process.

    "We are privileged to have Elder Eldon Weasel Child join us on this important day," said Andrew Mosker, president and CEO, NMC. "His wisdom and dedication to fostering cross-cultural awareness will help visitors reflect on the importance of Canada's reconciliation efforts and the responsibilities we all share in moving forward together."

    NMC will highlight its updated Speak Up! exhibit, which explores the stories and voices of prominent Indigenous musicians and activists including new content featuring Willie Thrasher, leela Gilday, Edmund Bull and the Bearhead Sisters.

    Sept. 30, the NMC hosts a special concert featuring Inuk artist and activist Elisapie that’s already sold-out.

    For more information about the National Music Centre, go here.

