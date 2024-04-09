CALGARY
    • Calgary’s new downtown restaurant features coastal-inspired menu

    Inside The Office Restaurant and Bar in downtown Calgary. (Supplied) Inside The Office Restaurant and Bar in downtown Calgary. (Supplied)
    A new Calgary restaurant that's opened downtown focuses on cuisine from California and Mexico.

    The Office Restaurant and Bar is located in The Core shopping centre, next to Simons.

    Officials say the venue offers a laid-back, coastal-inspired environment that transports visitors to the sunny shores of the West Coast and Baja Peninsula.

    "As a proud locally-owned and operated business, we’re so excited to finally welcome guests through our doors after months of carefully crafting our menu and cocktail program," said owner Jeff Hanna in a news release.

    The menu includes street corn guacamole, a mango California roll, Baja fish tacos and surf and turf with a "Californian twist."

    There are also 12 flavours of margaritas.

    The eatery is open for lunch and dinner, and has an outdoor patio that will be open soon.

    Reservations can be made online at The Office Restaurant and Bar's website.

