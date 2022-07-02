Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity

Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity

The Museum of Failure officially made its Canadian debut when it opened on July 1 at Southcentre Mall, featuring more than 130 displays of failed innovations. Some of the highlights include Google Glass, Colgate beef lasagna, fish flavoured water, and the E.T. video game. The Museum of Failure officially made its Canadian debut when it opened on July 1 at Southcentre Mall, featuring more than 130 displays of failed innovations. Some of the highlights include Google Glass, Colgate beef lasagna, fish flavoured water, and the E.T. video game.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

  • Steel City NerdCon returns to Sault Ste. Marie

    Retro video gamers, card collectors, and vintage toy enthusiasts descended upon the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in the Sault for Steel City NerdCon. This is the first such event since COVID restrictions were lifted, bringing in large crowds. Some attendees dressed up as their favourite sci-fi, fantasy and comic book characters.

    Enthusiastic crowds gathered for Steel City NerdCon. (Mike McDonald CTV News Northern Ontario)

Winnipeg

Regina