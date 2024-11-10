Calgary’s Nick Tetz wins 2024 PBR finals in Edmonton

Calgary’s Nick Tetz was crowned the 2024 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) champion Saturday night in Edmonton, besting Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask. at Rogers Place.

Tetz arrived in Edmonton trailing Coverchuk for the top spot, but was able to make up a 21.75 point deficit over the weekend to claim the title.

For his efforts, Tetz took home a record payday of $153, 375, including a $100,000 champion’s bonus.

Tetz also won the PBR championship in 2022, joining Aaron Roy, Ponoka’s Zane Lambert, Cody Coverchuk and Dakota Buttar as the only multiple winners of the event.

He became only the fourth rider to win the PBR Canada Championship and PBR Canada National Finals in the same season.

Earlier this season, Tetz won a PBR event in Lethbridge, Alta.

Tetz was previously featured as the Athlete of the Week on CTV News.