CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Nick Tetz wins 2024 PBR finals in Edmonton

    Share

    Calgary’s Nick Tetz was crowned the 2024 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) champion Saturday night in Edmonton, besting Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask. at Rogers Place.

    Tetz arrived in Edmonton trailing Coverchuk for the top spot, but was able to make up a 21.75 point deficit over the weekend to claim the title.

    For his efforts, Tetz took home a record payday of $153, 375, including a $100,000 champion’s bonus.

    Tetz also won the PBR championship in 2022, joining Aaron Roy, Ponoka’s Zane Lambert, Cody Coverchuk and Dakota Buttar as the only multiple winners of the event.

    He became only the fourth rider to win the PBR Canada Championship and PBR Canada National Finals in the same season.

    Earlier this season, Tetz won a PBR event in Lethbridge, Alta.

    Tetz was previously featured as the Athlete of the Week on CTV News.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News