Calgary 2026 will hold two public engagement sessions at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Thursday to present its plan for hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to the public.

BidCo will share its candidature plan with the public at two sessions; the first gets underway at noon and the second starts at 6:30 p.m.

It will cost an estimated $5.2 billion to host another Olympic games in eight years’ time.

About $3 billion will come from public investment and will be split between the three orders of government and the rest will come from the IOC, sponsorships and ticket sales.

The Draft Hosting Concept includes a new fieldhouse for figure skating and short track speed skating and a new, mid-size arena that can hold 5,000 to 6,000 spectators for hockey.

Many of the venues from the 1988 Olympic Winter Games will be modernized including eight in Calgary and three mountain facilities.

The plan does not include a new arena for the Flames or a new stadium for the Stampeders.

A plebiscite will be held on November 13 to give Calgarians a chance to weigh in on whether or not Calgary should make a bid for the games.

Cities will be invited to bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games by the IOC in October.

Invited candidates must then submit a formal bid proposal by January and a host city will be selected by the IOC Session in September 2019.

