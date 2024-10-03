CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's quality of life takes hit amid rising costs, new report suggests

    The Calgary skyline is seen at sunset on Nov. 7, 2023. The Calgary skyline is seen at sunset on Nov. 7, 2023.
    Share

    A new report from the Calgary Foundation paints a concerning picture of the city's quality of life, highlighting rising costs, housing challenges and safety concerns.

    The 2024 Quality of Life Report, released Thursday, revealed that a growing number of Calgarians are struggling to make ends meet.

    Despite the city's overall appeal, many residents are feeling the pinch of rising living expenses, particularly in the areas of housing and food.

    "The demand for housing is incredible," said Richard Kuperis, a Calgarian.

    "Rent right now is just incredibly high compared to what it used to be."

    According to the report, 54 per cent of full-time employed Calgarians are unable to find suitable accommodation, up from 40 per cent in 2023.

    For those who can find a place to live, the financial burden is significant.

    "Nearly 80 per cent of Calgarians who rent say that they have a hard time making those monthly payments," said Taylor Barrie of the Calgary Foundation.

    The rising cost of living is also impacting food security.

    Heather Williams, a Calgarian, noted a significant increase in the price of groceries.

    "I've noticed an increase in berries, fresh fruit, everything," she said.

    "Our meat, yogurt, milk. Yeah, the whole gamut."

    This has led to a surge in demand for services like the Calgary Food Bank.

    Melissa From, food bank CEO, said more and more families, including those with jobs, are turning to the organization for assistance.

    "Anybody that you see on the street could be actually in line at the Calgary Food Bank tomorrow," From said.

    The report also highlighted concerns about safety.

    Calgarians expressed increased anxiety about walking downtown at night and using public transit.

    Despite these challenges, the report found 93 per cent of Calgarians are satisfied with their neighbourhoods and 81 per cent still consider Calgary a good place to live.

    The Calgary Foundation's Quality of Life Survey polled 1,000 randomly selected Calgarians and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

    The complete report can be found on the foundation's website, https://calgaryfoundation.org/.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News