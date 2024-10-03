Calgary's quality of life takes hit amid rising costs, new report suggests

A new report from the Calgary Foundation paints a concerning picture of the city's quality of life, highlighting rising costs, housing challenges and safety concerns.

The 2024 Quality of Life Report, released Thursday, revealed that a growing number of Calgarians are struggling to make ends meet.

Despite the city's overall appeal, many residents are feeling the pinch of rising living expenses, particularly in the areas of housing and food.

"The demand for housing is incredible," said Richard Kuperis, a Calgarian.

"Rent right now is just incredibly high compared to what it used to be."

According to the report, 54 per cent of full-time employed Calgarians are unable to find suitable accommodation, up from 40 per cent in 2023.

For those who can find a place to live, the financial burden is significant.

"Nearly 80 per cent of Calgarians who rent say that they have a hard time making those monthly payments," said Taylor Barrie of the Calgary Foundation.

The rising cost of living is also impacting food security.

Heather Williams, a Calgarian, noted a significant increase in the price of groceries.

"I've noticed an increase in berries, fresh fruit, everything," she said.

"Our meat, yogurt, milk. Yeah, the whole gamut."

This has led to a surge in demand for services like the Calgary Food Bank.

Melissa From, food bank CEO, said more and more families, including those with jobs, are turning to the organization for assistance.

"Anybody that you see on the street could be actually in line at the Calgary Food Bank tomorrow," From said.

The report also highlighted concerns about safety.

Calgarians expressed increased anxiety about walking downtown at night and using public transit.

Despite these challenges, the report found 93 per cent of Calgarians are satisfied with their neighbourhoods and 81 per cent still consider Calgary a good place to live.

The Calgary Foundation's Quality of Life Survey polled 1,000 randomly selected Calgarians and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The complete report can be found on the foundation's website, https://calgaryfoundation.org/.