Calgary

    • Calgary's Rocky Ridge Shopping Centre site of RCMP training scenario Thursday

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    Visitors to Calgary's Rocky Ridge Shopping Centre can expect to see a lot of police on scene Thursday, but that's not because anything will be wrong.

    It's because the RCMP's critical incident program will be holding a training scenario at the shopping centre, which is located in the community of Royal Oak.

    Signs will be posted at the training venues. No interruption of traffic or business is anticipated.

    Calgary Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News