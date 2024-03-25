Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos

Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

The pair were given the 2024 Humanitarian Award for their work through the Tegan and Sarah Foundation in Halifax on Sunday night.

During their acceptance speech, the sisters called out the "discrimination that threatens the wellbeing of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

They specifically took aim at the Alberta government.

"Threats like the Alberta government's attempts to prevent trans youth from accessing vital care," Sara said.

At the end of January, Premier Danielle Smith announced her government was pursuing legislation that would ban puberty blocks and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger except for those who have already started those treatments.

Smith said 16 and 17-year-olds can begin hormone treatment if they are deemed mature enough and have the approval of their parents, physician and psychologist.

The proposed legislation would also prohibit top and bottom surgery for those under 17.

The award was presented to Tegan and Sara by Halifax-born trans-actor and producer Elliot Page.

"The Tegan and Sara Foundation has one simple mandate — to provide safety and community to 2SLGBTQ+ people," said Page, who was assigned female at birth and transitioned to male in 2020.

"Tegan and Sara have proven time and time again their commitment to ensuring that the lives of 2SLGBTQ+ people are happy, healthy and, most importantly, long."

The sisters also took the time to thank all the organizations they've worked with across Canada.

"Thank you for existing and for standing up for our community. To the many who have come before us and fought before us, we share this honour with you."

Alberta's proposed legislation regarding trans youth is expected in the fall.

CTV News has reached out to the premier's office for comment on Tegan and Sara's statements.

(With files from CTV Atlantic)