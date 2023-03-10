Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada

A stock photo of a help wanted sign in a business window. (Pexels/Tim Mossholder) A stock photo of a help wanted sign in a business window. (Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina