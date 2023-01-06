Calgary's unemployment rate jumps in December, provincial numbers unchanged

Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in December, though Calgary saw a sizeable spike.

According to Statistics Canada's December 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta recorded a jobless rate of 5.8 per cent, the same as the month before.

Though unemployment was steady, Alberta was one of five provinces to see growth in employment.

It rose by 25,000 (1.0 per cent) in December, the first notable increase since May 2022.

On a year-over-year basis, employment was up by 89,000 (3.9 per cent) and the unemployment rate was down 1.7 percentage points.

According to the report, the number of people working in construction in Alberta last month rose by 13,000 (5.8 per cent).

Calgary's unemployment rate jumped to 6.6 per cent in December from 6.0 per cent the month before.

In Edmonton, unemployment dropped a minor one-tenth of a percentage point in December to 5.4 per cent, and Lethbridge sat at 3.0 per cent compared to 3.5 per cent the month prior.

Nationally, Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent last month (compared to 5.1 per cent in November) while the economy added 104,000 jobs.