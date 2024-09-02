Calgary's water use drops by 2M litres on Sunday

The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.

On Sunday, Calgary residents and businesses used 473 million litres of water, down from 475 million.

In a statement, city officials said Sunday that the drop from Friday's 492 million litres of usage "was a step in the right direction" but still off the target of 450 million litres.

Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's director of infrastructure services, said there have been 576 reports of water misuse, up from 398 reports on Sunday.

Many of the calls bylaw officers have investigated are because of automatic sprinkler systems.

"Bylaw officers are continuing to work through the weekend to follow up on these complaints and issue tickets wherever required."

During a media availability, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment Francois Bouchart said crews are still hard at work to restore services as soon as possible.

"We are making progress on our repairs this weekend," he said. "We're working 24 hours a day."

Bouchart said the construction on all the sites along the feeder main is on schedule.

So far, traffic has been allowed to move along 16 Avenue while work's been ongoing, but Bouchart said that will change this week.

"16 Avenue N.W. will be closed from 46 Street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange on Sept. 5 with traffic being detoured onto Bowness Road."