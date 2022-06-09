Calgary seeks feedback on the future of Chinatown

Can you think of any way to improve Chinatown?

The City of Calgary is looking for feedback as it works to make the culturally-rich area a more vibrant place to live, work and visit.

City officials teamed up with stakeholders to create a Cultural Plan and a new Area Redevelopment Plan for Chinatown.

"These two plans have the shared goal: to support Chinatown’s future growth," said a city release.

"Chinatown's new Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP) is a statutory document that will help guide where and how future growth and development should happen.

"The Calgary Chinatown Cultural Plan will be a roadmap to use Chinatown’s cultural resources to sustain and improve the quality of life in the area."

A draft version of the ARP is available for viewing on the city's website.

Those who view it are asked to provide any feedback they may have before June 20.

To learn more about the two plans or provide feedback you can visit Calgary.ca/Chinatown.