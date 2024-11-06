Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant

Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.

The sexual assaults were reported to police on Oct. 12, and are alleged to have taken place between December 2023 and June 2024.

Police say the accused had been assigned to a newcomer family through a local organization and had, on three separate occasions, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

"It is believed he leveraged his position as a volunteer sponsor and took advantage of the immigration status of the victim to commit the offences," police said in a Wednesday news release.

"We understand the immense bravery required for a sexual assault victim to come forward,” said Insp. Keith Hurley.

"In this situation, we also acknowledge the added fear regarding the potential impact on their immigration status."

Hurley said he was encouraged that the victim reported the assaults.

"We want to reassure everyone that reporting a crime will not affect your immigration status."

Robert Edward Choquette, 83, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the incidents to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.