Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
Svatomir Sitek's Mazda pickup truck was taken from his Haysboro backyard parking pad on the night of Oct. 4.
Police recovered the vehicle the next day in the city's northeast, but it had sustained significant fire damage.
An officer tells CTV News the Calgary Fire Department's arson unit is investigating.
Sitek bought the vehicle new in 1997 and was heartbroken when he heard the news.
"I was just dumbfounded," Sitek said.
"I get really emotional about it. Because I had that truck for 26 years and it was in mint condition, I was taking such good care of it.
"These criminal bastards. ... What can I say?"
But the theft was only the beginning of Sitek's problems.
Police towed the truck to the Calgary Impound Lot, where the southwest Calgary resident went to figure out his next steps.
He says he expected to be told his vehicle would be scrapped and he'd receive money for parts.
Instead, he was told he owes the impound a hefty amount of money.
Not only does Sitek have to pay for the tow, he's now also responsible for 42 days of administration fees -- covering things like impound security, staffing and building maintenance -- and storage fees, among other charges.
Online, the city says his estimated amount owing as of Friday is $2,180.90.
"Which we cannot afford," Sitek said.
"We don't have that money at all. So I don't know what will happen."
The outstanding payments need to be squared before Sitek can register a new vehicle or renew his licence.
And the amount owed is growing every day.
This week, the truck is scheduled to be scrapped, which will carry a "disposal preparation" fee.
CTV News reached out to the City of Calgary for information about the situation but hasn't heard back as of publishing.
The city's website does warn drivers that if their "vehicle was stolen, you are responsible for the impound fees."
It says to be sure to "check your insurance as you may have coverage for these fees."
But most auto insurers don't automatically include that coverage.
"I've had 26 years of just the basic insurance," Sitek said.
"I never had any accidents or any claims. And suddenly, just because of some criminals who stole it and burned it, I should pay for it? That's so unfair."
Money is already tight in the Sitek household.
Sitek and his wife are behind on other payments, and the 78-year-old was trying to get ahead by doing some small jobs using his truck.
Those are now off the table.
Sitek says he doesn't know what his next steps are.
He misses his truck dearly and knows one thing:
"It's impossible. I simply cannot pay."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
$100K in donations made to Edmonton's Zebra Centre after fire
The Zebra Child Protection Centre says it has received more than $100,000 in donations to replace materials destroyed in a deliberately set fire last month.
Vancouver
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
Romanian charged with human smuggling after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state. American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
-
Romanian charged with human smuggling after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state. American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.
-
Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
'Unhinged': Realtor calls out Toronto housing market after half a bed listed for rent
A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto’s rental market has become.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Influential organized crime figure Gregory Woolley was killed Friday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., according to CTV News sources.
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
-
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo 'sucessfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
Francophone day care strike shuts down three Ottawa education centres
A strike by the union representing franco-Ontarian teachers in the province has put vulnerable parents in limbo after three Ottawa education centres have been closed for over a week.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks at two local hospitals
Cambridge Memorial Hospital and St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the town of St. Marys have both declared COVID-19 outbreaks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police cells often serve as makeshift emergency shelter, report says
Saskatoon police are increasingly locking up people who are intoxicated by drugs and alcohol in police detention because there is nowhere else for them to go.
-
Saskatoon's planned rapid bus lines get federal, provincial funding boost
The City of Saskatoon is getting a boost to help improve transit and build a new community centre.
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
Northern Ontario
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
-
Mining companies fined $430K for worker’s 2020 death
A mining company operating near Thunder Bay has been fined a total of $430,000 for the death of an employee May 27, 2020, at the Lac Des Iles Mine.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba axes group set up by former PC government to tackle surgery backlog
The Manitoba government is dissolving a group created nearly two years ago to tackle a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Manitoba Tories eye new rules for leadership races, following 2021 controversy
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are considering changes to the way they choose a party leader, following complaints of missing ballots and a lawsuit after the last contest.
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
-
Here are the 11 former Riders hunting for a Grey Cup in 2023
The green and white may have missed the playoffs for a second straight year, but there are plenty of familiar faces Rider faithful can keep an eye out for in Sunday’s Grey Cup game.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.