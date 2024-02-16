Calgary senior gets good news after insurance company refunds deposit on South African trip

A Calgary senior who was struggling with a travel insurance claim has received good news.

Two weeks ago, CTV News introduced viewers to the story of Diane McCallum.

She’d booked a South African vacation for March 2024 and purchased cancellation insurance in June 2023.

In late June 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to cancel her travel plans.

But Global Excel denied the 81-year-old a refund, claiming her condition was pre-existing.

However, the day after CTV News aired McCallum’s story, the insurer called her, and she says she has now received a full refund.