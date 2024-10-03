Calgary shooting range closes its doors, citing gun ban, high rent and COVID-19 struggles

A Calgary shooting range, which has been in operation for almost 25 years, is closing, effective immediately.

The Shooting Edge Inc.'s owner J.R. Cox made the statement on the business' Facebook page on Wednesday.

"This result comes after relentless efforts to navigate seemingly unending roadblocks that have left us financially drained and simply unable to continue," Cox wrote.

"We fought through every challenge forced upon us and tried to pivot where we could, but the impact of COVID-19 hit us hard."

He said gun regulations on rifles and handguns have negatively affected its business, resulting "in a staggering loss of over $3 million annually in sales," in addition to sky-high rent.

Cox said without handgun sales, "there is little need" for a shooting club in Calgary.

"When we consider the cumulative effect of lost retail revenue, declining memberships and skyrocketing overhead on a dilapidated building, it's remarkable that we've managed to stay afloat this long," Cox said.

In closing, he expressed the business' deepest gratitude for the community and connections it's built over the years.

"Thank you for being a part of this chapter in our story. Though this is a painful farewell, I will hold onto the memories we've created together."