Calgary shooting range closes its doors, citing gun ban, high rent and COVID-19 struggles
A Calgary shooting range, which has been in operation for almost 25 years, is closing, effective immediately.
The Shooting Edge Inc.'s owner J.R. Cox made the statement on the business' Facebook page on Wednesday.
"This result comes after relentless efforts to navigate seemingly unending roadblocks that have left us financially drained and simply unable to continue," Cox wrote.
"We fought through every challenge forced upon us and tried to pivot where we could, but the impact of COVID-19 hit us hard."
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
He said gun regulations on rifles and handguns have negatively affected its business, resulting "in a staggering loss of over $3 million annually in sales," in addition to sky-high rent.
Cox said without handgun sales, "there is little need" for a shooting club in Calgary.
"When we consider the cumulative effect of lost retail revenue, declining memberships and skyrocketing overhead on a dilapidated building, it's remarkable that we've managed to stay afloat this long," Cox said.
In closing, he expressed the business' deepest gratitude for the community and connections it's built over the years.
"Thank you for being a part of this chapter in our story. Though this is a painful farewell, I will hold onto the memories we've created together."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER One more cool day before a week of warm weather
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
American expat votes in Canada could 'change everything': election expert
With the U.S. election widely predicted to be a close race, some believe American voters in Canada and overseas will be crucial in helping elect the new president about a month from now.
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from dead people sentenced to 7 years in prison
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Grandparents found hugging each other after fallen tree killed them in their South Carolina home
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Influential prophesizing pastors believe reelecting Trump is a win in the war of angels and demons
Thousands sang, cheered and prayed as multiple preachers declared Donald Trump to be God's favoured candidate to defeat what one called the “forces of darkness.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Impaired driver passed out, hit several vehicles and a house: police
Police say impaired driving resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
-
Prime Video's NHL reality series to debut Friday: 'There was no holding back'
The six-part "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" docuseries debuts Friday, a behind-the-scenes sports showcase from Prime Video.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gradual warming trend begins
Temperatures managed to stay above 0 C across most (possibly all) of the Edmonton region this morning as cloud cover hung around and helped insulate things.
Lethbridge
-
AER coal hearings going ahead despite appeal
Hearings on a proposed coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass will go ahead despite legal challenges.
-
Lethbridge man charged after shotgun, hatchets, drugs seized
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Fire destroys abandoned home in South Vancouver
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through an abandoned home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
'Like going to a buffet with no one else in line': Housing sales stall in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
-
B.C. Election: B.C. NDP to release full party platform
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby will announce his party's full action plan at an event in Surrey Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Plea from B.C. election candidates: Stop trashing our campaign signs
The moment the writ was dropped for the Oct. 19 election, candidates all over B.C. began putting up campaign signs. By the following day, many of those signs had already been stolen or vandalized, and that’s continuing today.
-
DoorDash adds fees in response to B.C. gig worker wage law
DoorDash is increasing fees in British Columbia in response to recently passed provincial legislation.
-
Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence tells John Rustad to stop wearing its pin
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning fire causes major damage to Saskatoon home
A home in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood has been left devastated following a fire early Wednesday morning.
-
'An exciting way to meet people': Saskatoon photographer matches singles on blind date
A Saskatoon photographer is hoping to make some love connections through a unique blind dating. The idea came out of a need to help singles get offline and back to real in-person connections.
-
Hard for voters to get excited about Saskatchewan's 'little election,' political scientist says
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
Regina
-
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services
A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
-
Saskatchewan United Party makes pitch to slash PST on second day of campaigning
Saskatchewan's general election campaign moved into its second day Wednesday, with the two main parties shying away from touching the provincial sales tax while an upstart conservative party promises to slash it in half.
-
Toronto
-
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges
More sexual assault charges have been filed against billionaire Frank Stronach with the Canadian businessman now facing a total of 18 charges.
-
Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from dead people sentenced to 7 years in prison
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Montreal
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
-
Supreme Court to hear Quebec's challenge to daycare access for asylum seekers
The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a challenge from the Quebec government to a lower court ruling granting asylum seekers access to subsidized daycare spaces.
-
Shipments resume as Montreal port strike ends, but tensions linger
The union representing Montreal dockworkers has ended a three-day strike at two terminals as scheduled, but the potential remains for more job action and jammed supply chains in the coming weeks.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged with manslaughter in Fredericton homicide; victim identified
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was assaulted in Fredericton last month.
-
Woman, 75, struck and killed by tour bus in Charlottetown
A 75-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a tour bus in Charlottetown Thursday morning.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Ryan Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre last month.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
-
'It will take time': Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters one year after his NDP government was elected, but there are challenges ahead in fulfilling promises to improve health care and balance the budget.
-
Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge Ottawa business owner after woman allegedly sexually assaulted during an interview
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
OC Transpo expected to provide start date for Trillium Line trial running at technical briefing
OC Transpo will be providing an update today on the Trillium Line LRT, including an anticipated start date for trial running.
-
'Everything was upside down': former Ottawa resident surveys Hurricane Helene damage in Florida
Days after Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across multiple U.S. states, former Ottawa television host Cyndi Edwards was finally able to survey the damage at one of her Florida rental units.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect shoved blanket into a toilet, peed on the floor, spat at staff
A 41-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing even more charges after behaving very badly after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Barrie
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
Tenants flee kitchen fire
Smoke alarms alerted apartment occupants of a kitchen fire below.
-
Councillor Clare Riepma reprimanded, docked pay for code of conduct violations
Ward 1 Councillor Clare Riepma will be docked 15 days' pay and was sternly reprimanded for violating the City of Barrie's code of conduct on two separate occasions.
Kitchener
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
-
Official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers announced
An Olympian and retired competitive boxer have been named as the official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers.
-
OPP trying to identify two vehicles as part of Erin arson investigation
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to identify two vehicles as part of an arson investigation in Erin.
London
-
Fatal crash in Sarnia involving motorcycle
Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS responded to the area of Vidal Street and Huron Boulevard for a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
-
Two people sent to hospital after Middlesex County crash
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday
-
Client dies after visiting London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for break-and-enter suspect, two arrested
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation following the arrest of two others.
-
Crash impacts morning traffic on Ouellette Avenue
A multi-vehicle collision on the Ouellette Avenue overpass impacted morning commuters heading to downtown Windsor on Thursday morning.
-
Would you quit your job for better mental health benefits? One in three Canadians say yes
New research from GreenShield shows one in three Canadians would quit their job for better mental health benefits.