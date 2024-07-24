Calgary shooting victim taken to hospital from Beltline Safeway

Calgary police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning, though they aren't sure where it happened.

Police say a victim showed up at the Safeway in the 800 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 4:30 a.m. and smashed a window to get inside, at which time an employee called 911.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.