CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary shooting victim taken to hospital from Beltline Safeway

    Calgary police investigate after a shooting victim showed up at the Safeway Beltline on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Calgary police investigate after a shooting victim showed up at the Safeway Beltline on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning, though they aren't sure where it happened.

    Police say a victim showed up at the Safeway in the 800 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 4:30 a.m. and smashed a window to get inside, at which time an employee called 911.

    Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News