CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary siblings win $1M on Lotto Max ticket: ' Feels like a dream'

    Theresa Lowe and her three siblings won $1 million on the Aug. 16, 2024 Lotto Max draw. (WCLC handout) Theresa Lowe and her three siblings won $1 million on the Aug. 16, 2024 Lotto Max draw. (WCLC handout)
    Share

    Four Calgary siblings are celebrating the purchase of a winning Lotto Max ticket.

    Eliza Poon, Christina Louie, Joseph Wong and Theresa Lowe split a Lotto Max subscription together.

    "I checked the subscription and texted everyone, 'I think we won,'" Lowe said in a Wednesday news release.

    "We all checked and double-checked; we wanted to make sure we weren't just seeing things."

    The siblings have purchased lottery tickets together for the past 10 years, using a subscription service for the last seven.

    The group won $1 million on the Aug. 16 draw.

    Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize.

    "We had a hard time believing we actually won until we got a call from the lottery office confirming our win," Lowe said. "And even after that we were still in disbelief."

    "It really does feel just like a dream!"

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News