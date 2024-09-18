Calgary siblings win $1M on Lotto Max ticket: ' Feels like a dream'

Four Calgary siblings are celebrating the purchase of a winning Lotto Max ticket.

Eliza Poon, Christina Louie, Joseph Wong and Theresa Lowe split a Lotto Max subscription together.

"I checked the subscription and texted everyone, 'I think we won,'" Lowe said in a Wednesday news release.

"We all checked and double-checked; we wanted to make sure we weren't just seeing things."

The siblings have purchased lottery tickets together for the past 10 years, using a subscription service for the last seven.

The group won $1 million on the Aug. 16 draw.

Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize.

"We had a hard time believing we actually won until we got a call from the lottery office confirming our win," Lowe said. "And even after that we were still in disbelief."

"It really does feel just like a dream!"