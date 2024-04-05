Calgary snowfall creates treacherous commute for drivers

Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.

As of 7 a.m., the city was still under a snowfall warning and Environment and Climate Change Canada said between 15 to 25 centimetres fell over the previous 24 hours.

The agency says residents should expect to see another few centimetres before the snow finally finishes up later in the morning.

Calgary police said that between midnight and 4:30 a.m., they responded to 11 crashes but are expecting to see more as the conditions worsen.

The City of Calgary says crews are out plowing and sanding major routes throughout the city but it is icy and slow on many routes, so drivers need to take precautions.

"At any given time, we have all available equipment out there," said Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary mobility department. "We are still on our winter shift, which means we have coverage 24/7."

The city's snow route parking ban is not in effect at this time.