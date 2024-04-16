Calgary snowfall leads to postponing of some street sweeping

The City of Calgary announced Tuesday that some residential street sweeping operations have been postponed thanks to a dump of spring snow.

The snow began falling on Monday evening and is expected to continue intermittently Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday morning.

"Accumulating snow and ice can create challenges for our sweeping equipment," explained the city in a news release.

As such, sweeping operations in the communities of Citadel (West), Legacyand Coventry Hills (North and East portions) that were originally scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.

Instead, their street sweeping will be done in June.

Scheduled sweeping continues Tuesday in the communities of Rosedale, Crescent Heights, Castleridge (south), Westwinds, Capitol Hill, Rosemont, Southview, Woodbine, Meadowlark Park, Mayfairand Belaire.

Citywide sweeping is expected to continue, as scheduled, on Wednesday.

For more information on street sweeping you can visit the City of Calgary's website.