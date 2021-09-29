Calgary solar power projects will be largest of their kind in Western Canada: ATCO
ATCO will be building two solar projects in Calgary and says once completed, the installations will be the largest in a major urban centre in Western Canada.
The company announced the projects on Wednesday, saying the aim of the solar installations is to provide clean, renewable energy to Alberta’s power grid.
The Barlow and Deerfoot solar projects, which ATCO acquired from privately held energy developer DP Energy, will be 27 and 37 megawatts respectively.
Wednesday's announcement follows ATCO’s recent acquisition of a solar project near the village of Empress in eastern Alberta.
The acquisition of three major solar projects shows how important we believe it is to provide customers with the opportunity to decarbonize their energy consumption,” ATCO executive vice-president of corporate development Bob Myles said.
Together, the Barlow and Deerfoot projects will have 175,000 double-sided solar panels, covering the equivalent of about 170 Canadian football fields.
According to ATCO, the installations will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 18,000 homes and offset 68,000 tonnes of carbon a year.
"ATCO is delivering on our strategy to help communities accelerate their transition to clean energy in a safe, affordable and reliable manner," Myles said. "These solar projects are also prime examples of the kinds of opportunities we’ll continue to pursue as we grow our renewables portfolio moving forward."
ATCO said the Deerfoot project, near 114 Avenue and 52 Street S.E., is completing the permitting phase, while the Barlow project, near Barlow Trail and 114 Avenue S.E., has received its major permits.
Construction for both projects is expected to start next year with commercial operations targeted for late 2022.
Electricity from the projects will be sold into the Alberta power market.
ATCO said it is currently negotiating with potential customers to contract the facilities’ output.
