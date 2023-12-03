CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary speed skater wins silver medal at World Cup

    Ted-Jan Bloemen won the silver medal in the 10,000 metre of the ISU World Cup. Bloemen competes in a 10,000m race at the Var Energi Arena Sormarka, during the ISU Speed skating World Cup, in Stavanger, Norway, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NTB Scanpix, Carina Johansen, Ted-Jan Bloemen won the silver medal in the 10,000 metre of the ISU World Cup. Bloemen competes in a 10,000m race at the Var Energi Arena Sormarka, during the ISU Speed skating World Cup, in Stavanger, Norway, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NTB Scanpix, Carina Johansen,

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen won a silver medal at the World Cup in Norway Saturday.

    The Calgary skater completed the 10,000 metre race in just over 13 minutes.

    Bloemen finished behind gold medalist Davide Ghiotto of Italy (13:02.71) and ahead of Italy's Michele Malfatti (+10.18), who won bronze.

    Bloemen holds the Olympic record in the event, after winning gold in South Korea in 2018, where he also won a silver medal.

    This latest triumph comes just months before Bloemen is set to compete at home.

    Calgary will host the world championships Feb. 15-18.

    With files from The Canadian Press

