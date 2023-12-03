Calgary speed skater wins silver medal at World Cup

Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen won a silver medal at the World Cup in Norway Saturday.

The Calgary skater completed the 10,000 metre race in just over 13 minutes.

Bloemen finished behind gold medalist Davide Ghiotto of Italy (13:02.71) and ahead of Italy's Michele Malfatti (+10.18), who won bronze.

Bloemen holds the Olympic record in the event, after winning gold in South Korea in 2018, where he also won a silver medal.

This latest triumph comes just months before Bloemen is set to compete at home.

Calgary will host the world championships Feb. 15-18.

With files from The Canadian Press