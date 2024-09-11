Calgary sports complex adding lazy river and water slides with $87.5M expansion
A well-known Calgary sports complex is getting a massive makeover.
MNP Community & Sport Centre on Macleod Trail S.E. will be undergoing a $87.5 million expansion, officials announced Wednesday.
The money for the expansion comes from The City of Calgary ($57.5 million), the provincial government ($20 million) and donations from corporations and individual donors ($10 million).
MNP Community & Sport Centre, formerly known as the Repsol Sport Centre, Talisman Centre and Lindsay Park Sport Centre, is located in the community of Erlton.
Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Wolcott says the facility is a much-needed amenity for both inner-city communities and the city at large
"To see this facility grow to accommodate, serve, and inspire high performance sports alongside more community-focused recreation and play is a welcome sight for communities itching for more accessible family fun," he said.
What the expansion includes
The expansion, which officials refer to as LEAP (Leisure Expansion Aquatic Project), will see a number of new features, including:
West Addition
- A state-of-the-art lazy river;
- Hot tub;
- Water slides;
- Wading pool and play structure; and
- A dedicated viewing area for parents.
MNP Community and Sport Centre on Macleod Trail S.E. will be undergoing a $87.5 million expansion. (Alchemy Communications handout)South Addition
- A redefined main entrance leading into a vibrant community hub;
- Enhanced gathering spaces for social interaction;
- An array of food & beverage outlets; and
- Universal locker rooms to ensure an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone.
MNP Community and Sport Centre on Macleod Trail S.E. will be undergoing a $87.5 million expansion. (Alchemy Communications handout)In addition, the project will see several upgrades to existing facilities, such as improved bleacher seating and renovations to the competition pool, dive tank and teach pool.
"For decades, the MNP Community & Sport Centre has served as a training ground for athletic excellence," said Joseph Schow, Alberta's minister of tourism and sport.
"Our investment of $20 million is a commitment to not only investing in sport infrastructure, but to nurturing the dreams of athletes, and encouraging all Albertans to be active at all levels of ability."
MNP Community and Sport Centre on Macleod Trail S.E. will be undergoing a $87.5 million expansion. (Alchemy Communications handout)Construction is expected to begin this fall and last 30 months.
Officials say they're hoping to minimize the impact on programs and services by completing it in a phased approach.
More information will be available on MNP Community and Sport Centre's website.
