Calgary Stampede parade draws massive crowd

Music, laughter and hearty "yahoos" echoed through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.

There are no estimates available yet on how many people lined the streets to take in the music and fun of the parade, but officials expect numbers to be in the hundreds of thousands.

It helps that the parade is completely free for viewers, who can then access Stampede Park right after the parade wraps up.

"The tradition and pageantry of the parade Calgarians have loved for generations will meet some exciting new and refreshed entries to produce an unforgettable experience for the young, and young at heart," said Blair Barkley, chair of the Stampede Parade Committee.

Each year people aim for the perfect spot to view the parade and line as early as 7:45 a.m.

It begins with a parade prelude ahead of the main event at 9 a.m. that runs down Ninth Avenue S.E. turns on 10 Street and heads back along Third Street S.E.

"This year's Calgary Stampede parade lineup is comprised of more than 100 entries including 21 floats, 11 bands and nearly 40 equine entries, including heavy horse hitches and mounted colour parties," officials said in a news release.

Actor Owen Crow Shoe led the parade.

In his most recent role, he is featured alongside 2022 parade marshal Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga, which hit theatres on June 28.

"Owen, from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, has only missed one Stampede since he started coming with his family more than 30 years ago," officials said.

"From spending time in Elbow River Camp singing and drumming to participating in the Warrior Ride during the Stampede Rodeo Grand entry, Owen and his family have deep roots with the festival."

The Calgary Stampede Showband is one of the leading elements of the parade, established in 1971 and are considered the musical ambassadors.

Amber Marshall, the 2018 parade marshal, and her Heartland co-stars Chris Potter and Shaun Johnston, will be the first-ever celebrity trio to judge parade entries.

For those trying to drive in or out of the core, keep in mind, most roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. and won't reopen until about 2 p.m. and Calgary police say its safe to do so.

Instead, the Calgary Stampede suggests using Calgary Transit to commute in the area.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says it will have a highly visible presence along the parade route, and that it will be increasing patrols by peace officers and security guards across the transit system.

After taking in the sights and sounds of the parade, it is free to enter the Stampede grounds between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

"Security screening will be familiar to those who have attended stampede in the past with metal detectors and bag searches at the entrances," said Kerrie Blizard, the Stampede's director of public safety.

"This year, we have increased the number of search lanes and entries so that we can do ore thorough searches, while ensuring the lines keep moving."

There will be a CPS district on the grounds with a dedicated commander.

"If you're down on the grounds, you can report any suspicious behavior to any Stampede security to police officers on the grounds (or) you can go to the Stampede office at the Big Four building," says CPS Staff Sgt. JF Dery.

"You can call our non-emergency line of 403-266-1234, and also obviously if it's something urgent, you can also call 911."

The service says airspace over Calgary is restricted during the parade, meaning no drones or remotely piloted aircraft systems will be allowed to fly.

Those restrictions change once Stampede Park opens, but are limited to one nautical mile radius from the centre of Stampede grounds between 5 a.m. and 3 .a.m. from July 5 to 15.