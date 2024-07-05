Calgary Stampede parade draws massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty "yahoos" echoed through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
There are no estimates available yet on how many people lined the streets to take in the music and fun of the parade, but officials expect numbers to be in the hundreds of thousands.
It helps that the parade is completely free for viewers, who can then access Stampede Park right after the parade wraps up.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"The tradition and pageantry of the parade Calgarians have loved for generations will meet some exciting new and refreshed entries to produce an unforgettable experience for the young, and young at heart," said Blair Barkley, chair of the Stampede Parade Committee.
Each year people aim for the perfect spot to view the parade and line as early as 7:45 a.m.
It begins with a parade prelude ahead of the main event at 9 a.m. that runs down Ninth Avenue S.E. turns on 10 Street and heads back along Third Street S.E.
"This year's Calgary Stampede parade lineup is comprised of more than 100 entries including 21 floats, 11 bands and nearly 40 equine entries, including heavy horse hitches and mounted colour parties," officials said in a news release.
Actor Owen Crow Shoe led the parade.
In his most recent role, he is featured alongside 2022 parade marshal Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga, which hit theatres on June 28.
"Owen, from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, has only missed one Stampede since he started coming with his family more than 30 years ago," officials said.
"From spending time in Elbow River Camp singing and drumming to participating in the Warrior Ride during the Stampede Rodeo Grand entry, Owen and his family have deep roots with the festival."
The Calgary Stampede Showband is one of the leading elements of the parade, established in 1971 and are considered the musical ambassadors.
Amber Marshall, the 2018 parade marshal, and her Heartland co-stars Chris Potter and Shaun Johnston, will be the first-ever celebrity trio to judge parade entries.
For those trying to drive in or out of the core, keep in mind, most roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. and won't reopen until about 2 p.m. and Calgary police say its safe to do so.
Instead, the Calgary Stampede suggests using Calgary Transit to commute in the area.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says it will have a highly visible presence along the parade route, and that it will be increasing patrols by peace officers and security guards across the transit system.
After taking in the sights and sounds of the parade, it is free to enter the Stampede grounds between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
"Security screening will be familiar to those who have attended stampede in the past with metal detectors and bag searches at the entrances," said Kerrie Blizard, the Stampede's director of public safety.
"This year, we have increased the number of search lanes and entries so that we can do ore thorough searches, while ensuring the lines keep moving."
There will be a CPS district on the grounds with a dedicated commander.
"If you're down on the grounds, you can report any suspicious behavior to any Stampede security to police officers on the grounds (or) you can go to the Stampede office at the Big Four building," says CPS Staff Sgt. JF Dery.
"You can call our non-emergency line of 403-266-1234, and also obviously if it's something urgent, you can also call 911."
The service says airspace over Calgary is restricted during the parade, meaning no drones or remotely piloted aircraft systems will be allowed to fly.
Those restrictions change once Stampede Park opens, but are limited to one nautical mile radius from the centre of Stampede grounds between 5 a.m. and 3 .a.m. from July 5 to 15.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Spina bifida patient says Montreal hospital staff twice offered MAID unprompted
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
Iranians vote in run-off presidential race amid widespread apathy
Iranians voted on Friday for a run-off presidential election that will test the clerical rulers' popularity amid voter apathy at a time of regional tensions and a standoff with the West over Tehran's nuclear program.
Paris Olympics organizers unveil backup plans for triathlon and marathon swimming in Seine
The organizing committee for the Paris Olympics has unveiled backup plans for open-water events if the Seine River is deemed unsuitable for swimming.
Canada's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than 2 years last month
The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny days and heat ramping up
Edmonton has had just five days of 25 C or hotter since the start of May. But, we're about to start a string of at least seven or more consecutive days hitting 25 C or hotter.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
-
Shooting in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with serious injuries: police
Mounties are investigating after an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C., left one man with serious injuries Friday.
-
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Vancouver
A 27-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Vancouver on Thursday evening.
-
Warnings expand as heat wave settles over B.C., with weekend temperatures set to rise
A heat wave is settling over parts of British Columbia with Environment Canada warning of very high temperatures stretching into next week.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize cache of contraband cigarettes on Vancouver Island
Mounties seized 2,300 cartons of contraband cigarettes valued at more than $400,000 during a traffic stop on Vancouver Island last month.
-
Warnings expand as heat wave settles over B.C., with weekend temperatures set to rise
A heat wave is settling over parts of British Columbia with Environment Canada warning of very high temperatures stretching into next week.
-
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Vancouver
A 27-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Vancouver on Thursday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Search underway for Sask. missing teen after canoe overturns on Helene. Lake
RCMP have been searching for a missing teen boy after a canoe tipped near a boat launch on Helene Lake on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
Toronto
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Peel police make five arrests in 'violent extortion incidents'
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
-
TTC adjusting bus service on Spadina Avenue after traffic times tripled
The TTC will no longer run buses along Spadina Avenue during weekday afternoons after travel times on the route tripled following the suspension of streetcar service last month.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Winnipeg
-
Motorists asked to avoid Winnipeg roadway as crews respond to serious collision
A number of lanes on a busy Winnipeg roadway are closed Friday as emergency crews respond to a serious motor vehicle collision.
-
'It's not 20 years ago': Harm reduction advocates call for drug testing at Folk Fest
Some harm reduction advocates are calling on a long-running music festival to start offering drug testing on-site.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Winnipeg on Thursday
A severe thunderstorm touched down in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and a funnel cloud.
Ottawa
-
Multiple residents rescued following highrise fire in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says multiple residents have been rescued after a fire broke out in a highrise building in Carlington in the early hours of Friday morning.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
-
Elliot Lake senior accused of threatening hardware store clerk with a knife
A 78-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., has been charged following an incident July 2 second at a local hardware store.
Barrie
-
Barrie anglers fined $9,250 & handed one-year ban for illegal fishing
Four men from Barrie will have to pay thousands in fines and hang up their reels after being caught illegally fishing in Bowmanville.
-
LCBO workers across Simcoe County hit the picket lines in historic strike
LCBO workers across Simcoe County and Muskoka hit the picket lines on Friday, hours after talks broke down between the union and management.
-
Fire at Cookstown Foodland
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
London
-
Youth accused of Huron County murder still in custody
The 13 year old accused of first degree murder following a child's death in Huron County earlier this week made a brief court appearance Friday. The boy, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, was remanded into custody.
-
Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
Some beaches not recommended for swimming this weekend
During the summer months, local public health units regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested.
Windsor
-
Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.
-
$16,000 in psilocybin seized from Fun Guyz in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police have seized over $16,000 in psilocybin at Fun Guyz.
-
Social media scam warning from Windsor police
Windsor police are warning the public about a new social media scam targeting the community.