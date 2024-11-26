Calgary Stampeders acquire quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from B.C. Lions

The Calgary Stampeders have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the B.C. Lions.

The Stampeders also received the Lions' fourth-round selection (32nd overall) in the 2025 CFL draft and a third-round pick in 2026.

The Lions received Calgary's second- and fourth-round picks (ninth and 29th overall) in 2025 and its second-round pick in 2026.

Adams had a stellar start to the season for the Lions before sustaining a knee injury in an Aug. 1 loss to Winnipeg.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke, who won the CFL's most outstanding Canadian award with the Lions in 2022, signed with the team a couple weeks later.

His second stint with the Lions came after he tried to catch on in the NFL. B.C. continued to go with Rourke despite his struggles when Adams recovered.

Adams returned to start the Lions’ final game of the season, a win over the Montreal Alouettes, as well as B.C.'s loss to Saskatchewan in the West Division semifinal.

Adams had a 6-3 record as a starter for the Lions (9-9) in 2024 and completed 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Calgary, with Jake Maier under centre, posted a 5-12-1 record this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.