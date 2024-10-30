CALGARY
    • Calgary Stampeders decide not to retain three assistant coaches

    B.C. Lions' Sean Whyte, back right, kicks his fifth successful field goal against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Lions' Sean Whyte, back right, kicks his fifth successful field goal against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Longtime assistant coaches Mark Kilam and Brent Monson won't be back with the Calgary Stampeders.

    The CFL club announced Wednesday that Kilam, the special-teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach, and Monson, the defensive co-ordinator, along with defensive-line coach Juwan Simpson, will not be retained for the 2025 season. 

    Calgary (5-12-1) finished fifth in the West Division this season, missing the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004.

    "As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,' GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”

    Kilam and Monson had been with the Stampeders for 20 and 15 years, respectively, while Simpson, a former Stampeders player, was on the coaching staff for two years. 

    "Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons," said Dickenson. "No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had.

    "Simp’s connection with the Stampeders goes back to 2008 and we appreciate everything he did for our organization as a player and as a coach."

    The team added further announcements regarding its football operations staff will be made at a later date.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

