Calgary Stampeders extend LB Cameron Judge through 2025

    Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge (4) mocks the crowd after making an interception during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge (4) mocks the crowd after making an interception during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
    The Calgary Stampeders signed Cameron Judge to an extension that will keep the Canadian linebacker in red and white through 2025.

    The team announced the extension on Monday.

    Since being acquired from the Toronto Argonauts in February 2022, Judge has been the Stamps’ nominee for the Most Outstanding Canadian award each of the past two years.

    In 2023, the Montreal product registered 90 tackles, five interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

    His team-leading five interceptions included a pick-six in the Stamps’ critical week 19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

