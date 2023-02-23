Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian offensive lineman Campbell

CALGAR -

The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell on Thursday.

Campbell, 29, became a CFL free agent Feb. 14.

The six-foot-five, 292-pound Toronto native appeared in 12 regular-season games last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting two.

Campbell spent his first five CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-19, 2021).

He earned a Grey Cup ring with the club in 2017.

Campbell has appeared in 71 career CFL regular-season game, starting 22.

"Jamal is an experienced and versatile player whose presence will create training camp competition at every position on the offensive line," Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement.

Calgary also signed American defensive back Michael Lawson, who attended NFL rookie camps with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.