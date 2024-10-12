CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Surge coaching staff hosting free basketball clinic Saturday at Chinook Centre

    A temporary basketball court at Chinook Centre where members of the Surge coaching staff are hosting a free basketball clinic Saturday. (Photo: X@CalgarySurge) A temporary basketball court at Chinook Centre where members of the Surge coaching staff are hosting a free basketball clinic Saturday. (Photo: X@CalgarySurge)
    Share

    The Calgary Surge are hosting a free basketball clinic at Chinook Centre Saturday.

    A temporary court has been built in the mall, by the H&M and Zara stores.

    Children are welcome to work with members of the Surge coaching staff. It’s all part of the team’s “Free to Play” initiative.

    The clinic started at 10 a.m.

