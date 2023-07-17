Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating

A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.

Dr. Daniel Holloway performed the minimally invasive direct coronary artery bypass (MIDCAB) on 40-year-old Chris Kennedy in January.

During the procedure, Holloway grafted a blood vessel to create a new pathway for blood to flow around Kennedy's blocked artery.

This was done with a small incision made between the ribs.

Typical bypass surgery is traditionally much more invasive, with the patient's bones in the chest split open, and a heart and lung machine is used to sustain the patient's life.

Kennedy, who learned of the blockage in his heart months before the surgery, is applauded the efforts of his surgical team.

In a news release sent Monday, he says he was able to resume driving and return to work 10 days post-operation.

Kennedy is the second patient in Alberta to have undergone a MIDCAB procedure, another five such operations have occurred since January.

NEW PROCEDURE

Training for the MIDCAB procedure was offered through the Toronto General Hospital at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre to several Calgary physicians.

Holloway received training alongside his colleague Ganesh Shanmugam and anesthesiologists Dr. Christopher Noss and Dr. Douglas Seal.

The anesthesiologist's training was specialized, as the MIDCAB procedure requires manipulation for blood pressure, heart rate, and nerve block techniques for pain control.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says about 900 traditional coronary artery bypass surgeries are performed such at the Foothills Medical Centre each year.

In a release, AHS says it hopes more surgeons and anesthesiologists will receive the training to offer the less invasive procedure.