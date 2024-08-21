Calgary synagogue targeted in wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions

A Calgary synagogue was targeted Wednesday as part of a wave of bomb threats across Canada directed toward Jewish institutions and organizations.

More than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors in multiple cities received threats on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement, Calgary police confirmed a synagogue in the city’s southwest was targeted. Police were on scene at a synagogue near the Jewish Community Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

“We continue to monitor the ongoing reports of bomb threats directed to Jewish institutions and communities across Canada,” the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in the statement.

Police searched the location and determined there was no suspicious activity in the area. The scene has been cleared, but patrols in the area will continue out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their community. We take all threats seriously and will take the necessary precautions to ensure public safety,” CPS said.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek condemned the threats in a social media post on Wednesday.

“The contributions of Jewish Canadians are to be celebrated, not disparaged by acts of hatred,” Gondek said.

“Cowards who use intimidation and threats must be called out for their actions. Calgary is a place of welcoming where antisemitism will not be tolerated.”

RCMP said it is aware of the threats made to several institutions across the country.

“Law enforcement is also engaging with faith-based leaders to ensure they have the information and support they need,” RCMP said.

“We want to reassure the public that the safety and security of Canadians is our top priority.”

The Federal Policing National Security Program is investigating the source of the threats.

B’nai Brith Canada, a human rights organization that works to combat anti-Semitism, said threats like these terrorize communities and erode Canadian values.

“The incitement we have been seeing almost daily in every city, on all our streets and in all our campuses across Canada have created this permissive environment,” the organization said in a post on X.

“Canada must not bow to terror. We must restore safety to our cities and ensure that every Canadian can live free from fear.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also decried the threats on Wednesday, calling them “blatant anti-Semitism.”

“I’m disgusted at reports that more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada were targeted by threats today,” Trudeau said in a post on X.

“The RCMP is in contact with local law enforcement to investigate, and we’re working with them to keep Jewish Canadians safe.”

With files from The Canadian Press