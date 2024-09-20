Calgary tap water could be cloudy but safe as crews reconnect repaired feeder main

Calgarians may notice some cloudy – but safe to drink – water coming from the tap over the weekend as the city works to reconnect the Bearspaw feeder main to the water network.

Crews completed filling the recently repaired pipe on Thursday night. Now, water quality samples have been sent off to the lab for analysis.

Once the water is confirmed to be safe, the city will begin stabilizing the water network.

"We are taking steps during the stabilization process to reduce turbidity or cloudy water. However, as we reconnect the feeder main to the system, it is likely that some people will experience cloudy water in their taps or notice that their water has a chlorine smell.

"Both of these are expected, and I want to stress that the water is still safe to drink," Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investment, said Friday.

That stabilization process will start on Saturday morning if the water quality is confirmed.

If there is a chlorine smell in the water coming from your tap, the city suggests putting the water in a pitcher and letting it sit before drinking, to help the smell clear.

Outdoor water restrictions will be lifted once the stabilization process is complete, which could be as soon as Sunday.

The city is asking residents to ease back into their water use once restrictions are lifted.

Calgary returned to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions on Aug. 26, as work began on repairing problem sections of the Bearspaw feeder main. The restrictions were implemented with a request to voluntarily curb indoor usage.

Calgarians used 487 million litres of water on Thursday, including seven million that was used to fill the feeder main.

Following construction, 16 Avenue has reopened to vehicle traffic, with intermittent lane closures possible, as needed.

A portion of 33 Avenue N.W., east of 83 Street, has also reopened. The city says gravel is being laid in preparation for paving on the road west of 83 Street. Paving is expected to begin on Saturday, with the road reopening mid-next week.